State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,872 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Umpqua during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Insider Transactions at Umpqua

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Umpqua Price Performance

UMPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $18.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.43. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $303.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.