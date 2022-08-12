State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 39.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 60.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $212.59 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.06 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 78.89% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price objective on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.00.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.