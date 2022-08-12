State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,831 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OVV. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,181,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,692,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,539,000 after purchasing an additional 356,868 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 6.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 64,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ovintiv Stock Up 5.6 %

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,785 shares of company stock worth $1,676,509 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OVV opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $63.30.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 61.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%.

Ovintiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

