State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 2,275 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -80.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -526.32%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

