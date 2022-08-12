State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,521 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAIC. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Science Applications International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SAIC opened at $92.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $97.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.21 and its 200 day moving average is $88.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Stories

