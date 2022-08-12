State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,728 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE opened at $83.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.43. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.08.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOPE. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

