Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Stock Holdings Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMS. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WMS stock opened at $144.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.51. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.81 and a 12-month high of $148.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.14.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.97% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total value of $263,632.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,131.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total transaction of $263,632.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,131.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $2,399,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,296 shares of company stock worth $39,243,110. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

