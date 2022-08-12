State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 4,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Shares of QDEL opened at $87.20 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $85.44 and a 52 week high of $180.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.15 and a 200-day moving average of $101.81.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

