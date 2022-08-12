State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.29 Million Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLS. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Flowserve by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Flowserve by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Flowserve to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

FLS opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $882.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

