State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.29 Million Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Upstart were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Upstart by 542.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Stock Performance

NASDAQ UPST opened at $31.71 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.30 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,651,474.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,959 in the last 90 days. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Upstart from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.46.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

