Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,280 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 428.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IART. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

Insider Activity

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $50,337.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,622.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,752 shares of company stock valued at $601,367 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $76.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.73.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.