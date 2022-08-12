Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Stock Position Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 296,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 260,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 301,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $1,764,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,392,000 after acquiring an additional 606,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 3.0 %

AM stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 2.60. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.28 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 17.01%. Antero Midstream’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 303,254 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $3,129,581.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 517,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 303,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $3,129,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 68,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $698,035.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 311,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,017.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 865,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,071 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AM. TheStreet cut Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

