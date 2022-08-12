Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hyatt Hotels Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Hyatt Hotels’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 2.2 %

H has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

H opened at $90.05 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.95. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in H. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,521,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,699,000 after purchasing an additional 153,375 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $220,088,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,026,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,391,000 after buying an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,749,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,283,000 after purchasing an additional 86,171 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,535,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,584,000 after purchasing an additional 46,465 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.29, for a total value of $124,775.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $497,634.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.29, for a total transaction of $124,775.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,634.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,228,609 in the last ninety days. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

