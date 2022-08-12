Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Hilton Grand Vacations’ current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HGV. TheStreet lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

HGV opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.21). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 20.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at $981,000. Minot Capital LP boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Capital LP now owns 1,021,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,503,000 after purchasing an additional 128,580 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth $2,376,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 42,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.