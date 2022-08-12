Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Cut by KeyCorp

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Dominion Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

D has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $81.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 106,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

