FS KKR Capital Corp. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for FS KKR Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for FS KKR Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hovde Group lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $22.36 on Friday. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 2.49.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.52 million.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $112,010.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,010.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 5,488 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $112,010.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $43,480.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,097.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $200,285. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.