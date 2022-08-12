KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for Castle Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.95) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.51. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

Castle Biosciences Trading Down 0.3 %

Several other research firms have also commented on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $34.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.51. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $78.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,604,000 after purchasing an additional 622,786 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,258,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 482,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,700,000 after buying an additional 379,673 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,109,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 75.0% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 538,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,164,000 after acquiring an additional 230,829 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $102,159.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,814 shares in the company, valued at $9,022,656.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $102,159.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,022,656.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $211,628.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,480.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,469 shares of company stock valued at $315,049 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.