Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for DTE Energy’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

NYSE DTE opened at $133.33 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $108.22 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.75 and a 200-day moving average of $127.03. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.31%.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $692,701. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in DTE Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,854,000 after purchasing an additional 245,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,391,000 after purchasing an additional 53,459 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

