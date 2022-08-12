Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Caribou Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Caribou Biosciences Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CRBU stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. Caribou Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 636.48% and a negative return on equity of 23.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,319,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 118.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after buying an additional 1,087,038 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $6,027,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 79.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 330,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 570,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 220,386 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.