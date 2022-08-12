Global Net Lease, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Global Net Lease in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Global Net Lease’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

NYSE GNL opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $17.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -2,285.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 330,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $886,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

