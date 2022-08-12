Brokers Issue Forecasts for FibroGen, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for FibroGen in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.98). The consensus estimate for FibroGen’s current full-year earnings is ($3.24) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.36) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

FibroGen Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $14.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 100.51% and a negative net margin of 83.64%. The business had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in FibroGen by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 5.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in FibroGen by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

