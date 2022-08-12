Exelixis, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Exelixis in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EXEL. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Exelixis Stock Performance

EXEL opened at $19.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.60. Exelixis has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $23.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $342,566.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,085.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 72.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 296.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

