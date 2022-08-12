Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.70). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.50) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.59) EPS.

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of COGT opened at $13.45 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $616.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06).

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,472,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,395,023. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

