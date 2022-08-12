Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Doma Holdings Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Doma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Doma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Doma’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DOMA. DA Davidson cut their price target on Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

DOMA opened at $0.94 on Friday. Doma has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $9.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $112.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.10 million. Doma had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 59.07%.

In other Doma news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 76,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $61,709.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,977,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,861,442.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Doma in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Doma in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doma during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Doma by 6,364.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares during the period. 55.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

