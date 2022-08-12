Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.89) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.72). The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.69) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.36) EPS.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.66 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

DNLI has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

DNLI opened at $38.48 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $56.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $712,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,950,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,452,177.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 280.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 414.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

