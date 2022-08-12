CIRCOR International, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CIRCOR International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CIRCOR International’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $19.05 on Friday. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

