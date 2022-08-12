Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Celsius Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Celsius in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.74 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.88.

CELH opened at $103.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.26. Celsius has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $110.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 264.38 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $382,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,787.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $382,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,787.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,393,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,500 shares of company stock worth $18,158,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Celsius in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

