Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $5.44 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

CCSI stock opened at 56.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of 52.83. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of 34.81 and a twelve month high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.29 by -0.20. The firm had revenue of 90.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 90.94 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 141.93%. Consensus Cloud Solutions’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Consensus Cloud Solutions

In other news, Director Elaine Healy acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 38.52 per share, with a total value of 38,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 38,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $152,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,765,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $56,532,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $38,562,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

