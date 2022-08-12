Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Chimerix, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chimerix in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Chimerix’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 17,482.40% and a negative return on equity of 171.05%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CMRX. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chimerix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $2.39 on Friday. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $209.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter valued at $54,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chimerix during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael T. Andriole purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 212,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,758.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 36,400 shares of company stock worth $65,234 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

