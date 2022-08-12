State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in RH were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in RH by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of RH by 2,334.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RH opened at $303.50 on Friday. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.77.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.32. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RH will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.68, for a total value of $36,939.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,213 shares of company stock worth $13,871,507. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RH shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on RH from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RH from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.13.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

