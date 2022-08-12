FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stake Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. State Street Corp lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,407,000 after purchasing an additional 421,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,813,000 after buying an additional 236,744 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,526,000 after buying an additional 28,216 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,096,000 after acquiring an additional 72,316 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.62, for a total transaction of $390,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,336.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,348.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,202 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $433.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $393.53 and its 200-day moving average is $403.47.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $418.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.13.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

