Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 752 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,538,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,019,000 after acquiring an additional 175,049 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,591,000 after acquiring an additional 102,333 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at $5,050,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,168,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Stock Performance

FirstCash stock opened at $77.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.71. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 1-year low of $58.30 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average of $70.96.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

