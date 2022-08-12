Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1,174.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,203,000 after buying an additional 76,478 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $9,763,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,263,000 after buying an additional 31,212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,137,000 after acquiring an additional 30,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $183.49 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.72 and a 12-month high of $212.23. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 43.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 3.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

