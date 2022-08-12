Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,059 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $61.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.73. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.20 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.33 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Argus lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alliant Energy

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

