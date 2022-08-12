Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,808,000 after buying an additional 1,157,058 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,436,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after acquiring an additional 620,474 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,299,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,504,000 after acquiring an additional 501,758 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 54.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,239,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,070,000 after purchasing an additional 438,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,682,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,677,000 after purchasing an additional 399,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

Shares of CCL opened at $10.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.08.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.80) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.