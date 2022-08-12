Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,136 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AJRD. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 58,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 17,745 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

Shares of AJRD opened at $41.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.46. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.53 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile



Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

