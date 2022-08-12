Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 273.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $48.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.19. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Articles

