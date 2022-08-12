Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 273.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %
Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.
Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.
Ameris Bancorp Company Profile
Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.