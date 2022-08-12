Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Nekton Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,465,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 251,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 154,262 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter.

NUVA stock opened at $52.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.71, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

NUVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NuVasive to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

