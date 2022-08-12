Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 451 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 228.3% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

NYSE DY opened at $108.69 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.77 and a 1-year high of $111.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average of $92.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $876.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.43 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

