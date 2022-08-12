Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 146,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Stock Up 5.0 %

Nordstrom stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $38.48.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.59.

Nordstrom Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.