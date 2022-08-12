Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 376 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,595,212,000 after purchasing an additional 78,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $641,233,000 after buying an additional 56,290 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,838,000 after acquiring an additional 550,512 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $276,368,000 after acquiring an additional 25,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $184,687,000 after acquiring an additional 269,579 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TFX stock opened at $253.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $235.01 and a one year high of $405.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Teleflex to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.09.

Teleflex Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

