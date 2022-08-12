Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRUP. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Trupanion by 29.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 71,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Trupanion by 1.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 33.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $266,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,813,130.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $266,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,813,130.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Margaret Tooth sold 6,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $497,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,154.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,242 in the last three months. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $75.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.79 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $158.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRUP. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Trupanion to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.