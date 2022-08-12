Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,042 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in FMC by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC opened at $109.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

