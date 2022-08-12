EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.85. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

ENS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

