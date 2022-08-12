Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,704 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $2,910,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,657,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $649,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $434,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OFC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $105,382.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $29.64.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

