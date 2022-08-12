Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

ATO stock opened at $115.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

