Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 965,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,401,000 after buying an additional 380,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,975,000 after buying an additional 366,034 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3,353.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 236,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,065,000 after acquiring an additional 229,865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 6,661.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,197,000 after acquiring an additional 224,437 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,812,000. 48.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLM stock opened at $76.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average is $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.38.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

