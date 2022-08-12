Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 4,227 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 16,455.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,800,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,119,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,208,000 after acquiring an additional 942,421 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 283.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,177,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,212,000 after acquiring an additional 870,737 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,166,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,803,000 after acquiring an additional 499,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,089,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,316,000 after acquiring an additional 387,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVBF. StockNews.com raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on CVB Financial to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

CVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $27.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.37.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading

