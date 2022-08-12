Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,124 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Amcor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 61,465 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 147,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 615,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 69,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $13.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

