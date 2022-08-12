Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Holdings Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.3 %

BRO opened at $66.54 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,975.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

